ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have locked up one of their most important offensive pieces beyond 2019.

Matt Carpenter and the team have reached a deal on a two-year contract extension with a vesting option for a third season in 2022.

Full Matt Carpenter extension press conference

Carpenter's current contract was set to expire after the 2019 season.

"I can't put into words the gratitude I'm feeling right now," Carpenter said. "This team, the potential is there and I'm so excited to be a part of it."

Carpenter is a .273 hitter with 134 home runs and 466 RBI in his nine years as a Cardinal.

Carpenter is the third big name Cardinal to sign an extension in recent months, with the team signing starter Miles Mikolas and Paul Goldschmidt inking new deals during spring training.