JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals reliever John Brebbia is in the Valentine's Day spirit this year.

The eccentric Cardinals pitcher took some time out of his workouts at spring training to find some lucky teammates and fans to present roses to in the spirit of the holiday.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano was there when the usually bearded Brebbia gave one fan quite a surprise.

It wasn't just for the fans, though.

Brebbia made sure to give love to his teammates, including his all-star catcher, Yadier Molina.