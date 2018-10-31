JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A caregiver has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy.

Jefferson City police announced they arrested 26-year-old Quatavia L. Givens Wednesday morning. She had previously reported the boy missing.

The body of 4-year-old Darnell Gray was found Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson City after officials went door-to-door and drained a retention pond looking for him.

Givens had been caring for Darnell while his father worked. She reported him missing on Oct. 24.

Givens is being held at the Cole County Jail and facing charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Police haven't released the cause of death of specifically where he was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

