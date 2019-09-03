ST. LOUIS — It's hard to imagine having to flee for your lives, as fire closes in all around you.

But those who lived through the Paradise Fire in California last year definitely know what that's like.

Families had just seconds to pack up their lives or risk being killed by fire.

That meant some very important things, like family pets got left behind.

That was the case for the Ritchie family, who thought their cat Dexter died in the chaos, but as they’d come to find out their family cat has the heart of a lion.

It's been 103 days since the Ritchie family saw Dexter, they lost their house in the camp fire in Paradise California and today they got back a piece of their lives they thought was gone for good.

“Oh yeah we had nothing but there were so many people who lost their lives and had nowhere to go, my heart just bled for them," Susana Ritchie said.

It’s nothing short of a miracle.

“It was pretty intense getting out. The windows on the car I went to touch them and they were so hot I couldn't touch them and I was concerned because in my mind the car was going to combust," Ritche said.

Paul and Sandra Ritchie's house was gone, and they thought Dexter was too.

But it turned out, the little guy was a fighter, and had survived outside the whole time.

Eventually a pet rescue group came across Dexter in the remnants of the California fires.

On Friday, the Ritchies reunited with their buddy at Lambert St. Louis International Airport in an emotional moment.

You can check out the entire reunion in the video above.