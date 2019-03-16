ST. LOUIS — The "Heart of a Priest" tour showcasing St. John Vianney's incorrupt heart arrived in St. Louis on Friday.

The saint's heart has resisted decay for more than 150 years and is considered a major, first-class relic by the Catholic church.

In Catholic tradition, a relic is a physical object associated with a saint that may be offered to the faithful for veneration.

The church said the incorrupt heart offers a "tangible reminder of our communion with the holy men and women who have gone before us, offering strength as we strive to follow their example of faithful living."

St. John Vianney is considered a model of priestly generosity, purity and prayerfulness in the Catholic church.

He is famous for hearing confession for up to 18 hours a day as people all across Europe traveled to see him.

The heart was available for viewing Friday at the Cathedral Basilica before continuing on the rest of the tour.