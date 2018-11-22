CENTREVILLE, Il - A family in Centerville is a little more thankful this Thanksgiving, because when a man’s house went up in flames his sister was there to save his life.

The house on Del Rose Avenue sustained so much damage the structure is now a complete loss.

Fire officials said there were around five or six different engines that responded to the fire and it took them over an hour to battle that blaze.

Ruth Anthony said she had just finished eating Thanksgiving dinner when she noticed her brother’s house next door was on fire.

"We were just sitting in the kitchen just got through eating dinner about to get ready and turn my stove off. I look outside, and I saw some smoke coming out his bed room window," Anthony said.

She said she immediately got her family out and rushed over to try and help her brother.

"I went over to his house, he went in the kitchen to get an exterminator to try and spray it down but the flame was just blasting everywhere,” Anthony said.

She said those flames grew so fast he could no longer see what was in front of him.

"I told him come on man you got to get up out of here you can't stay in here. It was so much smoke he couldn't find his way out until he heard my voice then he came on out. It was scary, and it was it was just horrible," Anthony said.

And although his family no longer has a place to call home she's just thankful they made it out alive.

"It's just sad you don't know what things gone happen until it happens to you, so we just thank God that everything is alright," Anthony said.

Here's a GoFundMe link if you would like to assist the family.

