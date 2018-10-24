CHANDLER, Ariz. — The mother of the 4-week-old baby who was found dead after he was reported abducted from Brooks Crossing Park Wednesday afternoon has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to Chandler police.

According to police, 19-year-old Jenna Folwell called 911 around 1:30 p.m. from the park. She told officers she was putting her baby in his car seat when someone came up from behind, put a bag over her head and took her child.

The report led officers on an intense search of the area, including the mother's apartment near Dobson Road and Loop 202.

4-month-old reported abducted in Chandler by his mother Oct. 24, 2018.

Police said they found the baby dead in the mother's apartment inside a black duffel bag.

Investigators were immediately looking at Folwell as a suspect in the baby's death, and said they were not looking at anyone else as a suspect.

Police said Folwell was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of first degree murder.

