MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed another man on Oct. 6. in Venice.

Police said Kevin Campbell shot Tyrone Williams after they got into an argument in the parking lot of Williams Autobody just after midnight.

Campbell was charged with murder and because he is a convicted felon, he's facing a gun charge on top of his murder charge.

© 2018 KSDK