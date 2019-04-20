KIMMSWICK, Mo. – A St. Louis food truck favorite will have a permanent home in May.

Cheese Shack is known for its unique grilled cheese sandwiches, mac n cheese balls and tater tots.

The Cheese Shack Café will be located at 6043 2nd Street in Kimmswick and will open on May 1.

If you can’t make it to Kimmswick, the food truck will still be out and about.

“We look forward to serving everyone at our new brick and mortar location,” Cheese Shack said.

The owners of Cheese Shack live near historic Kimmswick and said the area is in need of more restaurants, so they’re beyond excited to move in.