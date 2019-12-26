HOUSTON — A 4-year-old was dropped off at a local fire station Christmas evening, Houston police confirmed.

Authorities said someone dropped the young boy off at Houston Fire Station 46, which is near Corder Street and Saint Augustine Street.

Firefighters tried communicating with the little boy but were unsuccessful because the boy didn't speak, officials said.

A woman did arrive at the station claiming to be the boy's mother. Police were called to interview the woman.

Child Protective Services were also called.

The child appeared to be in good health, according to officials.

No other details have been released.

