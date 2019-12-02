RHOME, Texas — A father and mother of four children are facing charges after deputies discovered a horrific scene of child abuse and neglect at a home Tuesday morning.

According to Wise County deputies, they received a call at about 7:20 a.m. on a report of domestic violence at a house off County Road 4930 near Newark, about 30 miles north of Fort Worth.

Andrew Fabila, 24, and Paige Harkings, 24, face four charges of child endangerment, authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found cuts to the Fabila's face and heard children inside a barn, according to Sheriff Lane Akin, with the Wise County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said that when deputies searched the property, they found two children locked in a dog kennel together. Deputies said two other children also showed signs of malnutrition and that food inside the home had been locked up, not reachable by the children. The children were in the age range of one to five years old.

WFAA

Deputies noticed feces scattered throughout the house.

Fabila was sent to the hospital with cuts. Harkings also faces one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Deputies said they fed the children, who were sent to the hospital for medical evaluations.

The couple had been staying with the paternal grandparents' house. Texas Child Protective Services confirmed that they had previous contact with the family, but would not elaborate.

The next day, Fabila and Harkings were arraigned in court Wednesday. Fabila's bond was set at $60,000 and Harkings' bond was set at $75,000.

This story is developing. Stay with WFAA for updates.