There were tears of joy Friday night as a mother was reunited with her two children who were found safe after an amber alert.

Police say the two children, ages one and three, were kidnapped by their father following a domestic dispute. Elizabeth Diaz describes the emotional moment she was reunited with her children.

“I saw my son, he was just standing there,” Diaz said. “And he was so happy and I just picked him up and I started crying.”

It all unfolded Friday morning on Santa Monica Street in St. Charles after police say the children's father, 24-year-old Fernando Marez-Casseas, showed up at the home unannounced, assaulted Gomez, and left with the children.

Police say he threatened to kill his son if Gomez called the police.

An Amber Alert was issued and the search began for the suspect, who police describe as very dangerous. Police say the children were later dropped off by an unidentified person in Fairmont, Illinois unharmed.

But police say they are still looking for Marez-Carreas. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with a black vest, black Champion shorts and a light gray baseball cap. He has tattoos of the kids' names on both of his arms. Police believe he was in a tan SUV with a partial license plate of “E15.”

Anyone with information should contact St. Charles Police at (636) 949-3309.