Sikhs of St. Louis aim to teach faith philosophies to other communities

ST. LOUIS — One of the groups most targeted for hate crimes since the September 11th attacks are South Asians, more specifically Sikhs. Sikhism is the world's fifth-largest religion. Ask the average American about Sikhism and its philosophies and studies show up to 70% won't be able to answer.

"On the one hand, we are hypervisible with a unique identity, our turbans, our beards," said Simran Jeet Singh of the Sikh Coalition, formed after the September 11th tragedy. "People definitely notice me in an airport or on an airplane, right? Like we're noticeable, and at the same time, people have no idea who we are."

Deb Bhatia of the nonprofit Sikhs of St. Louis enjoys explaining who he is.

"Whenever I have to explain to anyone who I am and what's my identity, I always tell them--Sikhs used to be warriors," said Bhatia.

Originating in 15th-century India, Sikhism was established during a time when superstition and social inequity ruled the land. Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak was born into a Hindu family, but he wanted to establish a faith that considered all people equal, regardless of caste or gender. They called themselves Sikhs, which means students in Sanskrit.

"Sikhism means that there is one God," said Bhatia. "We see a human race as one race."

Early in its history, Sikhs had to defend their faith against the Mughal Empire and tyrannical leaders who persecuted religious minority groups. That's why Sikhism's 10th guru or teacher officially made the turban a symbol of the faith.

Only Sikhs wear turbans.

Pav Kaur Saluja, of Chesterfield, explains other Middle Eastern and Asian cultures may wear head coverings that look similar, but as Sikhs, the turban is unique.

"If anyone sees a man with a turban, they'll know that that's the person you need to go to for protection," said Saluja.

"Nothing has changed after so many years," said Bhatia. "You see a Sikh standing in the crowd and you need help, you go tell him, 'Hey man, I need help. You have to help me.'"

Sikhs have been in America since the 1890s. So why do few people know about them?

"In our religious tradition, we don't have a history of proselytizing," said Singh.

FBI hate crime data show Sikhs are the third most commonly targeted religious group in America behind Jews and Muslims.

"We experienced a significant uptick in hate violence after 9/11, and that uptick has not slowed down yet," said Singh. "Racism is constantly shifting and adapting, depending on who Americans perceive the threat to be."

While Sikhs peacefully practice their religion, you can also find them feeding the hungry and giving back to the communities they live in.

"When we serve meals, we don't see color," said Bhatia. "We don't see religion."

It puts into practice the basic teachings of the Sikh faith.