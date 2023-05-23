Archdiocese of St. Louis will make All Things New announcement Saturday

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski is scheduled to make the announcement regarding the restructuring of parishes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area Catholics on Saturday will get a chance to learn the results of the church and school restructuring plan known as All Things New.

Archdiocese officials said Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will announce details of the plan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The announcement will take place at the Cardinal Rigali Center in Shrewsbury. Rozanski will give an update on the future of all the parishes and priest assignments.

In a statement sent to the media, archdiocese officials said, “After compiling sacramental, financial and demographic statistics over the last decade for every parish and school in the Archdiocese, and gathering feedback through surveys, listening sessions, focus groups, and one-on-one meetings, the Archbishop will announce his decision regarding the future footprint of the Archdiocese of St. Louis as part of the All Things New Initiative."



During the last two years, Rozanski has been asking the question, "Which parish communities make the most sense to come together in light of demographic shifts, evangelization and social outreach efforts, resources, and priest availability?"



The number of priests has been declining as well as the number of Catholics attending Mass over the last decade. Where Catholics live has also shifted, the availability of resources has decreased and the need for social outreach has increased.

Officials said after Rozanski makes his announcement Saturday, all information will be posted at 6 p.m. on allthingsnew.archstl.org.