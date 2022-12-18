Ben’s in downtown Belleville closes its doors Sunday after owners retire

“We will miss seeing our valued customers and employees on a daily basis. We are, however, excited for our future as we move into retirement. This decision did not come about hastily, but since I will be 83 years old this month, I’m looking forward to traveling, playing more golf and the opportunity to spend more time with my friends and family. My daughter Beth joined me in 1989, after working as a Certified Public Accountant, and has been my rock, and sidekick, as we have made quite the father-daughter duo over the years. Beth is also looking forward to retiring, traveling and more family time, as we all know the years just keep flying by. We can’t thank our customers enough for their years of loyalty and please know, we will forever be grateful that they journeyed through the last 46 years with us too!”