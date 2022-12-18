Ben’s in downtown Belleville closes its doors Sunday after owners retire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Ben’s in downtown Belleville announced Sunday the retirement of owners John Conkright and his daughter Beth Wamble, and the closing of their store.
The store located on 112 East Main Street specializes in crafts, floral, gifts, toys, home decor and women’s fashions.
According to a press release, Conkright said he has enjoyed his 46 years in business with Beth by his side, but the time has come for both of them to retire from the business and to sell their buildings downtown.
In a statement in the press release, Conkright said:
“We will miss seeing our valued customers and employees on a daily basis. We are, however, excited for our future as we move into retirement. This decision did not come about hastily, but since I will be 83 years old this month, I’m looking forward to traveling, playing more golf and the opportunity to spend more time with my friends and family. My daughter Beth joined me in 1989, after working as a Certified Public Accountant, and has been my rock, and sidekick, as we have made quite the father-daughter duo over the years. Beth is also looking forward to retiring, traveling and more family time, as we all know the years just keep flying by. We can’t thank our customers enough for their years of loyalty and please know, we will forever be grateful that they journeyed through the last 46 years with us too!”
They will start their store closing sale Sunday, Dec. 18.
Everything in the store is reduced to expedite a quick liquidation.
