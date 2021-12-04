Blood drive set in honor of hit-and-run survivor

Destiny Frey nearly died after someone hit her, but thanks to donated blood, she is now able to give back to others.

O'FALLON, Ill. — One hit-and-run survivor credits the people who donated blood to her for surgeries that saved her life. Now she wants to return the favor to others, with the help of the American Red Cross.

Last November, Destiny Frey was while crossing the street in St. Louis' Grove neighborhood when a driver hit her and then fled. Police say the force of the accident threw her body 20 to 25 feet down the road.

It severed her aortic valve and injured the lower half of her body.

Her recovery included multiple surgeries and learning to walk again.

Back in April of this year, 5 On Your Side spoke with Frey after two women were critically injured following a hit-and-run that was similar to hers.

While there is no word on where police stand with finding a suspect in the case, Frey said, "She focuses on what she can control."

Now, for her, that means urging others to donate to those in need.

“I would love nothing more than for individuals to come and donate blood,” said Frey in a press release. “I am so grateful to those people who had donated blood for my surgeries that helped save my life. I want to help give back to others that need it, especially during this critical time of the year.”

Frey was among many who require several units of blood in order to get better. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 39 hospitals in Missouri.

Right now, the Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage, and the current blood supply is the lowest its seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Anyone who gives blood at the event will have a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests to the new film The Matrix Resurrections. In addition, all will also get a $10 Amazon gift card.