ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni will raise money to help victims of the devastating California wildfires during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Proceeds raised through the 50/50 raffle and the Blues for Kids silent auction will benefit the United Way Disaster Relief Fund, which supports low-income families affected by the wildfires, which have damaged more than 110,000 acres in Southern California.

50/50 tickets will be available on the concourse at Enterprise Center in the following quantities: three for $5, eight for $10, 21 for $20 and 50 tickets for $40. All 50/50 participants must be 18 years of age or older to play, and the winning ticket will be announced during the third period.

Fans can also bid on Blues autographed memorabilia at the game or at home. Available Items include game-used merchandise, a Club Level Suite for 16 people to the Jan. 8 game vs. Dallas and other Blues game experiences. To bid, fans should visit blues.givesmart.com using a computer, tablet or mobile device, or text "blues" to 52182.

Bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Monday and close two hours after the start time of the game.

Fans may also text "2018fires" to 41444 or click here to donate directly to Ventura County residents affected by the fires.

