New US citizens welcomed during ceremony at Busch Stadium

"America represents so much for me and my children," Zimbabwe native Primose Mungwari said.

ST. LOUIS — Under a beautiful, blue sky, ecstatic new American citizens couldn't wait to line up near center field at Busch Stadium.

"It was super exciting to do it at Busch Stadium," Amela Rizvanovic said.

"I get to do this like with 40,000 people at the stadium like it's crazy," Primrose Mungwari said.

The special naturalization event marked a chance to officially welcome 19 citizens to the U.S.

Long before the Redbirds took on the Milwaukee Brewers, Cardinal fans celebrated a diverse group from 14 countries including Spain, the Philippines and more.

"Oh, it's amazing," Rizvanovic said. "It feels so great."

The 36-year-old mom is originally from Bosnia. For her and the other candidates, reciting the oath of citizenship, the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and singing the National Anthem were all long-awaited, magical moments.

"I'm so honored to get it in front of all these people," she said.

Many of the honorees' family members also attended the ceremony which lasted less than 10 minutes.

"I just never thought it would happen, " Mungwari said.

The 39-year-old Zimbabwe-native is proud to finally get her U.S. certificate, voter registration information and celebrate her American citizenship with her husband and their two children.

"It was like I'm dreaming. I cannot believe it," Mungwari said.

Sunday was Citizenship Day and Constitution Day. It's part of Constitution Week, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.