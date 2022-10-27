'Remember those we lost and our hurting school': Hundreds of mourners unite outside Central VPA

"This is just so hard. My aunt should still be here," Jean Kuczka's niece said.

ST. LOUIS — A sea of mourners swelled outside Central Visual and Performing High School Wednesday night.

Hundreds of students, teachers, alumni, parents and many more united to honor the innocent lives forever changed by a mass shooting at the school in south St. Louis.

"We all didn't think it was like real until we heard the gunshots," said Giselle Vaughn, an 11th grader at the high school.

Sophomore Alexandria Bell, a member of the school's junior varsity dance team, and Jean Kuczka, a popular gym and health teacher, were both shot and killed.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held Wednesday night outside the school near the corner of south Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.

"Those whose arms are empty, we will hold them up," a speaker said during the event.

Kucka's niece attended the event and spoke briefly with 5 On Your Side.

"I shouldn't be doing this today," she said. "It really hurts. She was a true hero. She came to school protecting the students every day.”

Alexandra Bell’s life was taken one month before her 16th birthday.

"Alex was a great student, a great kid and a great, young lady," said Alexandria Bell's godfather, Terry, told 5 On Your Side.

During the vigil, mourners released four beautiful doves in memory of the beloved teacher and outgoing student.

"Alex was a real princess and everything she did, she did it for herself and her family," her godfather said.

Lots of tears, hugs and prayers were shared for the hurting families, students and Central VPA staff reeling from the devastating losses.