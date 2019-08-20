MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Club Fitness officially opens its doors in Maplewood on Tuesday. To celebrate the opening, the gym is offering deals and free workouts!

On Tuesday, you can join Club Fitness at the Maplewood location for just $1 during the grand opening.

The gym is also offering: free workouts, free classes, free hydro massage, free red light therapy, $1 off smoothies and more!

At the celebration, there will be food from: Einsteins, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, Qdoba, McAllisters, Andy's Ice Cream, Sanei, Fuzzy's, Noodles & Co, Gus's, Red Zucchini and Marcoot Jersey Creamery.

There will also be activities like: face painting, a rock wall, a video game truck, axe throwing and more.

