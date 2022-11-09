Co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club dies at 97

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Martin Mathews, the co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club, died Wednesday in Creve Coeur. He was 97.
Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club provides educational support, recreation programs and mentoring to young people. The club has been operating for more than 60 years.
5 On Your Side, and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., awarded the club a $10,000 grant. It was one of three grants totaling $40,000 in 2021.
Community grants in St. Louis are aimed at addressing needs made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including hunger, law enforcement, mental health services and employment opportunities for at-risk youth.
