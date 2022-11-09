x
Co-founder of Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club dies at 97

Martin Matthews was 97.
Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Martin Mathews, co-founder of Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club, shown in this file photo on February 17, 2022, has died at of 97 on Wednesday.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Martin Matthews, the co-founder of Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, died Wednesday in Creve Coeur. He was 97. 

Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club provides educational support, recreation programs and mentoring to young people. The club has been operating for more than 60 years. 

5 On Your Side, and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., awarded the club a $10,000 grant. It was one of three grants totaling $40,000 in 2021.

Community grants in St. Louis are aimed at addressing needs made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including hunger, law enforcement, mental health services and employment opportunities for at-risk youth.

If there's something newsworthy happening where you live send us an email to tips@ksdk.com and our team of reporters will look into it.

