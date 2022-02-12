Cupid's Undie Run: St. Louisans drop thier pants for a cause

Runners will brave the cold in an effort to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis (NF)

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds are expected to gather in downtown St. Louis for a charity event, where pants are not wanted.

St. Louisans plan to participate in Cupid’s Undie Run, for the 10th year, in an effort to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF).

The run is hosted by Cupid’s Charity, a non-profit that raises awareness of NF and fundraise for a cure.

NF is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body. "It affects more than 2.5 million people worldwide – regardless of ethnicity or gender - making it more prevalent than cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease combined. With no cure as of today, NF may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer," according to event organizers.

Despite the cold on Saturday, runners will meet near Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. At 2 p.m., there will be a “brief run”. However, doors open at noon, and the party will end at 4 p.m.