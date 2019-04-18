ST. LOUIS — You may have heard that Today in St. Louis co-anchor Allie Corey is pregnant, and she’s due in just a couple of weeks! In honor of her little bundle of joy, we’ve partnered with Nurses for Newborns to throw her a “baby shower” that helps local families get the help they need.

We’re collecting donations April 19 through April 24 at the Shrewsbury Police Department (4400 Shrewsbury Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119) and the Kirkwood Walmart (1202 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122). Just swing by one of those locations and drop off your donation.

Below is a full list of items in need. Priority items are bolded:

Pack ‘n Plays

Larger-sized diapers (4 & 5)

Diaper wipes

Baby lotion

Baby shampoo and baby wash

Digital thermometers

Canned food

Bottle brushes

Newborn baby clothing

Baby formula

Bottles

Car seats (5-point car seats only, less than 5 years old)

Clothing (preemie to size 4T)

Diapers of all sizes & pull-ups

Gift cards

High chairs

Peanut butter

Jelly

Macaroni and cheese (and other boxed pastas)

Meals in a can (stew, chili, soup, etc.)

Tuna and other canned meats

Canned pastas

Cereal

Fruit juice in boxes or cans

Canned fruit

Fruit rolls

Raisins

Graham crackers

Fruit cups

Pretzels

Granola bars

Nurses for Newborns does accept gently-used items, but all used items must be clean and in usable condition. Cribs are no longer accepted due to federal regulations.

Monetary donations are also accepted online or through the mail: 7259 Lansdown Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119.