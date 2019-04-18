ST. LOUIS — You may have heard that Today in St. Louis co-anchor Allie Corey is pregnant, and she’s due in just a couple of weeks! In honor of her little bundle of joy, we’ve partnered with Nurses for Newborns to throw her a “baby shower” that helps local families get the help they need.
We’re collecting donations April 19 through April 24 at the Shrewsbury Police Department (4400 Shrewsbury Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119) and the Kirkwood Walmart (1202 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122). Just swing by one of those locations and drop off your donation.
Below is a full list of items in need. Priority items are bolded:
Pack ‘n Plays
Larger-sized diapers (4 & 5)
Diaper wipes
Baby lotion
Baby shampoo and baby wash
Digital thermometers
Canned food
Bottle brushes
Newborn baby clothing
Baby formula
Bottles
Car seats (5-point car seats only, less than 5 years old)
Clothing (preemie to size 4T)
Diapers of all sizes & pull-ups
Gift cards
High chairs
Peanut butter
Jelly
Macaroni and cheese (and other boxed pastas)
Meals in a can (stew, chili, soup, etc.)
Tuna and other canned meats
Canned pastas
Cereal
Fruit juice in boxes or cans
Canned fruit
Fruit rolls
Raisins
Graham crackers
Fruit cups
Pretzels
Granola bars
Nurses for Newborns does accept gently-used items, but all used items must be clean and in usable condition. Cribs are no longer accepted due to federal regulations.
Monetary donations are also accepted online or through the mail: 7259 Lansdown Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119.