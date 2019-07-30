Thousands of area families need help purchasing essential school supplies for their children. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting the largest back-to-school supply giveaway next month, but they need your help to stock the event.

On July 30, 5 on Your Side is hosting a phone bank to help raise money so the Urban League can purchase enough school supplies and backpacks to help the kids who need it most. Call 314-444-5155 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to make a monetary donation.

You can also donate online through the Urban League’s website.