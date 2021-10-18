'I love my hometown, I love St. Louis': Fashion show models bright future for community

"It makes my heart overfilled with joy to see the city come together for such a positive moment where we can all just shine together,” said one Honoree.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Some of the most influential people of St. Louis' black community were all under the same roof Sunday evening.

It was all for the 'Proud 2B Ambitious Fashion Show' presented by The Only Lifestyle Fashion House. Kyle, also known as "Q", is the owner and designer. He wanted to showcase his new Sheikh Collection.

"We want to make this nationwide, but right now we’re really working on St. Louis, my hometown,” Q said.

While showing his love for the home team, Q took this opportunity to pay homage to multiple changemakers born and raised in St. Louis. The honoree list included Nelly, Chingy, Khalia Collier and Mike Brown Sr., just to name a few.

More than 400 people came out to support.

"So many people just want to show genuine love," Q said. "I’ve been doing this thing for over 15 years, so I’ve built long-term relationships with people. I don’t do it for the glitz and glamor, I do it under the name of fashion.”

One honoree, Koran Bolden, said he liked all of the designs.

"I’m actually confused on which one I want so I’m going to just get all of them. I just have to support him,” Bolden said with excitement.

Q is no stranger to the fashion world. This is his fifth event showing off his work.

“I’ve made pieces for Nipsey Hussle. I want people to understand that I’m really a designer."

Nelly also recently wore the Sheikh Collection during a video shoot.

"I’m a fan, so knowing that Nelly is rocking with it was a big deal for me," said Q.

Practically every St. Lousians remembers the rise of the St. Lunatics in the 1990s. Q said seeing the people he's studied make it gave him even more ambition.

Another member of the crew, Murphy Lee, was at the fashion show. He even put on a performance with Kyjuan, who was also a member of the legendary hip-hop group.

“I’m honored to be honored," Murphy Lee said. "I come from Pershing Elementary School, I was expected to be gone, so anybody who acknowledges anything I got going on, I love and appreciate it."

With all of the violence happening in St. Louis, attendees say this was exactly what the city needed to come together. Murphy Lee thinks sometimes it comes down to changing who we look up to.

Bolden, the founder of Bold Moves Worldwide, agreed. He connects students with mental health resources and teaches about entrepreneurship.

"Love conquers all things," he said. "So when you have so many people in the room at the same time, believing in the same goal, putting our differences to the side, the ultimate outcome is no more violence."

The event also pushed for awareness of another type of violence that plagues the community: domestic violence. Shantasha Love accepted an award on behalf of the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation. The nonprofit supports survivors of domestic violence by providing up to $1,500 in rental assistance and free mental health counseling.

"There are different statues and monuments in the city that have turned purple because we want that to remind people of domestic violence," Love said.