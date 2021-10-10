Florissant Fall Festival returns after year off due to COVID-19

This will be the 23rd year of the event

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Fall is here and people in Florissant are celebrating with their annual Florissant Fall Festival.

Food, drinks, horseback rides, and more were along Rue Street at the mile-long event.

Thousands of people made their way out Sunday afternoon.

It's the festival's first year back after the celebration was canceled last year because of COVID. Vendors say they couldn’t be happier.

Kevin Cobb of Kernel Cobbs Kettle Corn says, "This is our fourth year. We were trying to remember the last time we did a fall festival and it was 2019. It's nice to be getting back to normal."

Candace Tatum is the owner of Shorty's Good Eats. She says she started her business during the pandemic and events like the fall festival help bring in crucial revenue. "It seems like it's the perfect timing because it's what everybody needs right now. We need small businesses and vendors to get going," Tatum adds.

This will be the 23rd year of the Florissant Fall Festival.