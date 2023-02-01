Bites at the Big Top: Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition hosts night of food, drinks for a cause

Some of St. Louis’ best restaurants, breweries and mixologists will be a part of The Big Top event at the Grand Center.

ST. LOUIS — Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is hosting its inaugural Bites at The Big Top event, where you can dine and donate to help children in foster care.

The event will be showing cocktails and cuisine all for a good cause.

The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition strives to create permanency for foster children by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis region.

Some of St. Louis’ best restaurants, breweries and mixologists will be a part of The Big Top event at the organization's Grand Center. All of the parties involved donated in order to support the mission.

The event will take place at the home of the famous Circus Flora, and it'll have professional circus performers. All of the money raised will go directly back to the programs put on by the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Some of the businesses involved in the event include:

Restaurants: Niche Food Group, O+O, Mission Taco, Peacemaker/Sidney Street, Grace Meat + Three, Balkan Treat Box, Salt & Smoke, Narwhal’s, Baileys Range, Benevolent King, Andria’s Steak House, Strange Donuts, Juniper, Edera and Union Loafers.

Breweries: 4 Hands, Perennial Artisan Ales, 2nd Shift and Urban Chestnut.

Distilleries: 1220 Spirits, Switchgrass

Mixologists: Chris Kuss (Clover and the Bee), Matt Foster (Urban Canvas) and Constantin Carrigan (Bao).

The Big Top event will also include a silent auction. Here are some of the items up for grabs:



Arcade party at Mission Taco

Soccer Tickets: 4 tickets for the June 21 game

Dinner for 8 at Mai Lee

Dinner for 8 at Nudo House

St. Louis Distillery private tour and tasting for up to 20 people for 2 hours – with a bottle of vodka

Yeti package

Men’s basket (dob kits, men’s care, sunglasses)

Women’s spa package

Green seats with Cardinals gear

Pet basket

Outdoor theater package (projector, candy and popcorn)

4 Derby tickets

STL basket

Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23

Aquarium basket with backstage access

The event will take place 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Grand Center, 3401 Washington Ave.

Tickets range from $45 to $175.

General admission: $90 - Entrance with access to all food and drink samples, plus entertainment.

Youth ages 6-20: $45 - Entrance with access to all food and non-alcoholic drink samples, plus entertainment. Children 5 and under are free.

VIP Admission: $175 - General admission benefits, plus access to the VIP tent with an open bar, exclusive culinary extras and special seating.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Interesting in becoming a sponsor? Click here.