St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church honors Nashville victim with local ties

A Tuesday night mass remembered 9-year-old Nashville shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, who has family in Franklin County.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The family of one of the children killed in the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, has ties to the St. Louis area and was honored during a Tuesday night mass in Franklin County.

The community in Washington, Missouri, is mourning the loss of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, who was shot and killed at her school.

Her grandparents, Tom and Linda Dieckhaus, are members of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, where the entire congregation is ready to support them, starting with prayer.

“No one can give an answer as to why this stuff happens," the Rev. Mike Boehm said. "Nothing definitive anyway. So we as a people of faith, we turn to our faith. We turn to our God."

Boehm shared the following statement from the family, “On behalf of the entire Dieckhaus family, we thank everyone for your continued thoughts and prayers as we grieve the unimaginable loss of Evelyn Dieckhaus. Evelyn was a shining light, and she will be greatly missed by all.”

Boehm said while walking over to the St. Francis Borgia school Tuesday, he was thinking about the safety of the children who, like the students in Nashville, were just trying to learn.

“Safety is our top priority," he said. "It always will be. But you just hope and pray that we can do enough."

Boehm said he wants everyone to pray for all of the families affected.

"So amidst all of this, though, we don't have adequate words to speak to it. Thankfully, God does,” Boehm said.

The parish will continue to support the family as best as it can and will share any ways to contribute when possible, Boehm said.