ST. LOUIS — The impact COVID-19 is having on mental health shouldn’t be ignored, which is why 5 On Your Side is partnering with Behavioral Health Response to host a phone bank this week.

Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk with anyone about problems, stress, or other mental health issues for free over the phone.

To speak to a mental health professional, call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

Everything discussed in the phone calls remains confidential.