May 10 is Give STL Day, but early giving is now open

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' biggest day of giving is just around the corner. Wednesday, May 10 is Give STL Day, powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

On Give STL Day, St. Louisans are encouraged to donate to their favorite nonprofits. The St. Louis Community Foundation partners with more than 800 individual charitable funds, so there’s a fund that supports nearly every passion that needs help.

Each year on Give STL Day, the St. Louis region comes together to raise money and awareness for thousands of area nonprofits that serve our community. Traditionally, Give STL Day runs for 24 hours, but since this is the 10th anniversary of the first day of giving, the donation period will run for an additional 10 hours, beginning at 12 a.m. May 10 and ending at 10 a.m. May 11.

Donors can give as little as $10 and can donate to as many nonprofits as they choose. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

Although Give STL Day is the day of the big push, you can donate to nonprofits of your choice early through the Give STL Day website.