Give STL Day: Over 900 nonprofits participating in online fundraising event

Give STL Day has raised $26.2 million for participating nonprofits.

ST. LOUIS — Give STL Day, the 24-hour online fundraising event, kicked off Wednesday in its 10th annual drive to help fund the St. Louis region's nonprofits.

The giving period for the event, which began at midnight, is being extended until 10 a.m. Thursday in honor of Give STL Day's 10th anniversary.

More than 900 local nonprofit organizations are participating this year.

Since its introduction to St. Louis in 2014, Give STL Day has raised $26.2 million total for the hundreds of nonprofits that participated. That includes $4.2 million raised last year for 1,022 local nonprofits through 30,780 individual donations.

Donors can visit GiveSTLDay.org to view a list of participating nonprofits and donate $10 or more to one or several organizations. The nonprofits represent a range of interests, from arts and culture to animal welfare, schools and social justice.

Participating nonprofits are running 521 campaigns within the event, targeting certain goals or projects.

