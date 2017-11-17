ST. LOUIS - The holidays can be tough for a child in foster care, but you have a chance to make it a little bit brighter.

We have more than 3,000 little wishes to grant, so we really need your help! Join 5 On Your Side at the Kirkwood Walmart (1202 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122) Saturday, Dec. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and choose a little wish to grant. We'll have 500 gifts available for purchase right there in the store ranging in price from $20-$50. All you'll need to do is find the item, pay for it, and we’ll take care of the rest. The toys will be delivered directly to the child by FedEx.

Each person who grants a little wish will be entered to win tickets to see "Anastasia" at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The remaining 2,800 little wishes will be available to grant through the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition's website. Be sure to shop by Dec. 20 to make sure your gift arrives in time.

We've partnered with the Little Wishes campaign through the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition for more than a decade, and we want to make this year the best year yet!

© 2018 KSDK