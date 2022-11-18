Grant a Little Wish for a child in foster care

Nearly 4,300 wishes need to be granted this year.

ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care.

This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill nearly 4,300 holiday gifts for area children.

There is no in-person shopping day this year. All purchases can be made online. To buy a gift, visit the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s website between Nov. 18 and Dec. 20.