Grant's Farm helps the U.S. Marines with Toys For Tots

ST. LOUIS — Grant's Farm teams up with the United States Marines to help gather toys and donations for the annual Toys For Tots Drive.

New Toys and cash donations were collected by St. Simon Parish volunteers to help make sure all St. Louis kids have an enjoyable Christmas.

"Christmas is the best time of the year," Sophia Winn, a St. Simon Parish volunteer said.

Her friend Audrey Stubblefield said she was excited watching the trailer fill up with donated toys.

"I like giving presents and seeing people like the presents that we give them," Stubblefield said.

Grant's Farm President Doug Stagner said profits from food and merchandise were donated to Toys For Tots.

"It's a natural fit," Stagner said. "This has been a event here for nine years and coupling with holiday lights made a lot of sense for the Bush family."