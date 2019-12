ST. LOUIS — Cold weather can be a financial burden on many people in our region but Heat Up St. Louis can help make things a little easier.

5 On Your Side is hosting a phone bank this week to raise money for the organization, which helps low-income families in the metro area pay delinquent energy bills.

To donate over the phone, call 314-444-5155 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Donations can also be made anytime online through the Heat Up St. Louis website.