How to help tornado victims after severe storms hit Midwest, South

Here's how you can help tornado victims after severe storms hit the Midwest and South.

ST. LOUIS — Multiple storms and tornadoes hit the Midwest and South regions that caused extensive damage, injuries and death.

A powerful tornado went through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people and injuring others at the end of March. A tornado also hit Little Rock, Arkansas, with an estimated at least 600 people injured.

Salem, Illinois, was hit by a tornado after a massive storm system rolled through the Midwest in early April. Around 30 to 40 homes were damaged in the city.

A deadly "high-end EF-2" tornado ripped through southeast Missouri Wednesday morning during the latest severe weather. Officials are continuing to assess the damage and say at least five people were killed and several others were injured.

Many communities, nonprofits and organizations are coming together to help tornado victims across the region.

Here's how you can help:

Feeding America

Feeding America network is helping survivors by providing support, food and supplies. They are raising funds for those across the six states that were impacted by the storms and tornadoes. Click here to donate.

GlobalGiving

The organization is raising funds to help those in the six states that were affected by the tornado outbreak. Donations will help the need for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter as the recovery begins for those survivors.

More information about GlobalGiving and how you can donate can be found here.

GoFundMe

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up for individuals, families and communities affected by the tornadoes throughout the Midwest and South. GoFundMe created a comprehensive page for verified fundraisers. Click here to see the full list.

Red Cross

If you or someone you know has been affected by the storms, you can call 1-800-REDCROSS for help. The Red Cross has a website page as well with information for recovery.

Donations can be made through the organization here.

Salvation Army