Public invited to line the streets Tuesday as Hermann officer leaves Creve Coeur hospital

Friends, family and first responders will escort Officer Sullentrup as he is transported Tuesday from Mercy Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The public is invited to line the streets Tuesday morning as the police officer who survived a shooting last month at a Hermann gas station leaves Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment at an out-of-state hospital.

Officer Adam Sullentrup has been in the intensive care unit at Mercy since the March 12 shooting that seriously injured him and killed another officer. At the hospital, Sullentrup's family said he has continued to improve but still faces a long road ahead to complete recovery.

Escorted by family, friends and fellow first responders, Sullentrup is expected to depart from the Creve Coeur hospital at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for Spirit of St. Louis Airport. From the airport, he will be flown to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, according to a Facebook post from the Hermann Police Department.

Traffic along Sullentrup's route from Mercy Hospital, located at 615 South New Ballas Road, to Spirit of St. Louis, located at 18270 Edison Ave. in Chesterfield, will be impacted, according to the department. Bystanders are asked to pull off to the shoulder of the road to allow the procession to pass.

According to the Facebook post, Sullentrup's family is asking the community to join in on the celebration and wave the officer off as he takes the next step in his journey to recovery.