Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis

This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter.

COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential jobs, unpaid or late rent and utility payments, childcare shortages and eviction enforcement have a role in the rise of homelessness and create a barrier to permanent housing. St. Louis politics proved to be another hurdle.

5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States.

Political barriers : A new Board of Alderman president brings hope

Alex Cohen, a co-founder of Tent Mission STL, which was founded right after the pandemic started, is a grassroots coalition of unhoused advocates uniting for crisis support of people experiencing homeless amidst the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Cohen said the coalition came out a week before Election Day to denounce 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar and what Cohen calls his moves against people experiencing homelessness. On Nov. 8, Coatar lost to former 15th Ward Alderwoman Dr. Megan Green for St. Louis President of the Board of Aldermen (BOA).

"Right after he was elected [to the BOA]— this was right after the closure of New Life Evangelistic Center downtown— he introduced a bill that required a vendors license to distribute food and blankets to people on the streets," Cohen said. "It would have also made it illegal…even if you had the vendor's license…to do anything from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m."

Cohen called the closure of "walk-up" emergency shelters, like the Matin House, especially repulsive.

"These business owners decided to open up their doors to be a shelter and later through word [of mouth], Jack [Coatar] notified the mayor at the time and said this is a problem property and should be shut down," Cohen said.

Cohen said the next day, there was a condemnation notice on the door. Cohen's group protested the closure by interrupting a regularly scheduled city hall meeting. The protest resulted in the reversal of the shelter's closure.

"Only they can tell you why, but it’s clear that the city needs to do more to address homelessness— both in the long term and immediately— since temperatures will be very cold this weekend," Coatar said via email to 5 On Your Side's questions about people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis.

Cohen said these closures harm people experiencing homelessness in the winter. He said instead, people create tent encampments where they can.

City leaders banned these "intentional encampments" from select city wards with Board Bill 2 in 2021.

This policy created a problem for those experiencing homelessness and their advocates. Coatar's 7th Ward is near where homeless providers already exist, and it's one of the better locations for advocates to keep track of people on the streets. Ward 7 was one such "off limits" area.

"I am for tent encampments as well as many other diversified and low-barrier shelter options," Cohen said.

Cohen said the city is 400 beds short compared to the past three years, and the least they could allow is for people to sleep in a tent.

Cohen said the coalition has a fantastic relationship with Green and hopes to keep that relationship.

Cohen said she was physically there trying to keep the emergency shelters open and helping the business owners to try to get through to the mayor to stop closures from happening.

Cohen agrees that although Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration has tried to help over the years, the city's assistance and partnership with homelessness services seems unstable.

One thing concerning Cohen's coalition this winter is that the city will no longer facilitate the "warming bus" initiative.

"It's basically a spot where you could go in the winter if you were unhoused and you could be filtered into the emergency shelter system via a warming bus right downtown," Cohen said. "But the city is not doing that this winter."

For years the city has relied on volunteer-based winter outreach, which helps the initiative and activates once the weather reaches a certain threshold.

When temperatures reach 25 degrees with any form of precipitation, volunteers activate. When temperatures reach below 20 degrees, volunteers activate no matter what.

Cohen said a person died of hypothermia last winter.

In 2021, 5 On Your Side reported on how the freezing cold and the challenges facing volunteers.

In an effort to save lives, volunteers drive around the city and take people to shelters, Cohen said. They are looking for a school bus to buy and operate on their own for this winter.

St. Louis leaders told 5 On Your Side last week that they planned to open 200 beds and make them available 24 hours a day starting Dec. 1.

Cohen said if grassroots groups didn't do outreach, many people would die.