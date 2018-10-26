Hundreds of dental care professionals and lay volunteers are set to provide more than 460 pre-registered children in need with free care during Give Kids A Smile’s two-day dental clinic.

All visiting children have been pre-registered and appointment timeslot are filled. The next Give Kids A Smile clinic will be held on Feb. 8 and 9, 2019. Viewers interested in registering a child for the next clinic can call 636-397-6453 or visit www.gkas.org

Children will receive X-rays, professional cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants, as well as fillings, root canals and oral surgery, as needed. In addition to dental work, the event will feature music, interactive games, face painters and balloon artists. Each child will leave with a free healthy lunch and smile bag that includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.

This weekend marks Give Kids A Smile’s 34 th consecutive free dental clinic for local kids. Since 2002, more than $9.1 million in comprehensive dental services has been given free of charge to over 16,000 local underserved children.

