Join 5 On Your Side meteorologists for Weather Day at Busch Stadium

Join Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell and the 5 On Your Side Weather team for Weather Day!
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — April 27 is Weather Day, and 5 On Your Side wants you to be part of the fun!

Join Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell and meteorologists Tracy Hinson, Jim Castillo and Anthony Slaughter as they put on a fun-filled and educational program with scientists from the Saint Louis Science Center at Busch Stadium!

Then, stick around because your ticket to Weather Day includes a voucher for lunch and a seat to watch the Cardinals play the New York Mets!

Learn more about Weather Day and purchase a ticket through the Cardinals website.

