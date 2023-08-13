Lincoln County mom still seeking answers in son's 1991 disappearance

Lincoln County Sheriff's Capt. Wade O'Heron said there are several leads on this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — For 32 years, it's been a search for her son.

Debbie Henderson-Griffith holds onto a missing person's flyer Saturday morning, as she holds on to hope.

"The family kept on, we never gave up," she told 5 On Your Side.

She sat down with 5 On Your Side, following a push by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's assistance for Arlin Henderson's case.

The case

On July 25, 1991, her then-11-year-old boy, Arlin Henderson, rode his bike near his home in Moscow Mills at about 5 p.m.

That was the last time he was seen. He never returned home.

About 11 weeks later, Arlin's bike was found about 5 miles away from his home off of North Ethlyn Road.

Arlin, who's first name is Charles, was referred to by his middle name in news coverage at the time of his disappearance.

Debbie said, "The first month it really went and people were really trying. Then they found the bike, and it was a little bit of a booster, and after while, people got tired. I understand."

Time has taken its toll on Debbie.

"I don’t think I’ve had peace since they took him. I still go to bed think about him, wake up think about him, pray that’s my first prayer," she said.

Within the last two years, it's a detective's determination that's re-ignited this case.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Capt. Wade O'Heron said there are several leads on this case. O'Heron explained this investigation is not solely the work of the sheriff's office, but also a collaborative effort among several different agencies.

"He gave us some hope. We thought it was a closed case," Debbie added.

Police said, nine years after Arlin's disappearance, his sister Joy Leonard was murdered by her husband Bob Leonard who then killed himself. Now, police plead for the public's input.

"We've learned they made some comments that may have been relevant to this investigation and they are no longer with us, so we can't speak with them. So, the purpose of the media release is to find people who knew them," Lincoln County Sheriff's Capt. David Hill said earlier this week.

Debbie yearns for any clue to find Arlin and answers. It's the mother's motive to move forward.

"I haven’t given up on Arlin, but I’m really ready to move on. Every little tiny bit might bring him home and might give me peace. If he is dead, I want to know who did it and why. I would like to still get to know my son if he is alive, I‘d like to know the man he became, but that’s in God’s hands now," she shared.

Anyone who has information related to the case or who was associated with Joy and Bob Leonard should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-462-6153 or submit a tip by clicking here.

5 On Your Side on demand