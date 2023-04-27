Local DJ brings touch of Bollywood to St. Louis

Raj Singh goes by DJ Blaze and has helped St. Louis couples celebrate their wedding in South Asian style.

ST. LOUIS — A local DJ is bringing South Asian culture to St. Louis-- from fabulous weddings at famous area landmarks to international music videos showcasing the Arch. Raj Singh is bringing a touch of Bollywood to the Lou. Every weekend, Indian weddings take center stage.

"Indian people know how to party," says Singh.

Singh goes by DJ Blaze and has helped St. Louis couples celebrate their wedding in South Asian style. Even if you're not invited, you may have seen the wedding festivities on the streets outside of some of St. Louis' best venues.

"Whenever I speak to American people, they all get excited about Indian weddings," says Singh. "No matter who you are, what you are, you're going to get up and go to the dance floor."

Born in India, Singh is also bringing international exposure to St. Louis and some of its most beautiful landmarks. He directs and produces international music videos for the multimillion-dollar Punjabi music industry.

"People are loving St. Louis in the background," said Singh.

For him, making music videos in the city has been a happy marriage.

"Music is my passion," said Singh. "St. Louis is so beautiful. It's amazing. So I would like to represent my own city."