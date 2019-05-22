ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking to buy a home, location is key.

Living in an area with a strong school district is one of the top reasons for buying a home, according to Brandon Gray, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.

He said Lindbergh School District is a popular area for families with children.

Ft. Zumwalt, Parkway West, Affton and Rockwood Summit are among the top-ranking public schools in Missouri, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Families will find larger lots and it’s a quick commute downtown.

If character and charm is what you’re looking for then Gray said to look no further than Webster Groves. The architecture is very diverse. It attracts people of all ages.

“An interesting sort of crossroads where suburbia meets city life and has its own little down town,” said Gray.

Be prepared to shell out an average of $400,000 for a home.

St. Louis is replete with history. If you want a home built in the 1900’s then check out Flora Street in the Tower Grove Neighborhoods. It’s close to the park as well.

You’ll find Spanish, French Colonial and English style homes all on one block.

“This used to be the St. Louis suburbs. This is where the wealthy elites would move when they moved outside the city to be away,” said Gray.

Homes on average are $500,000.

Want something more affordable? Head to the Grove. This place is hot right now, according to Gray.

“It’s a thriving neighborhood where all the cool kids want to go and play,” said Gray.

There’s a lot of rebuilding of homes, restaurants, and businesses. Now is the time to get in. But buyers beware

Gray recommended: “You don’t want to spend too much and get too far ahead and you’re stuck if you need to back out.”

Homes in The Grove are around $300,000.

Newer families should check out Pattonville. The neighborhoods are nice with some mid-century modern architecture. It’s close to Interstate 270 and 70. The average price range is about $158,000.