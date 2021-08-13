'My love for STL runs deep': Jayson Tatum gives back to community

A St. Louis native, the basketball standout says he is excited to make a difference by partnering with brands like Jordan, Beats, and the Celtics

ST. LOUIS — Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is feeling generous. He took to social media on Friday, announcing his efforts to give back.

Tatum is partnering with a local community center, as well as major brands. He shared on Instagram, "Wohls Community Center was like a second home to me and this is why it was important to open the FIRST EVER Computer Lab at Wohls. The Computer Lab will have 12 Brand New Computers/Laptops and 2 printers. We also want to make sure that the kids are ready for the school year by gifting them FREE book bags, Beats headphones, Celtics gear and school supplies."

The Olympic gold medalist says he is very thankful for the help of his partners, but he will still need donations from the community. He wrote, "My Foundation, The Jayson Tatum Foundation, is giving back in a major way and since we are all STL proud, we are looking for the whole city to help."

Tatum is no stranger to these kinds of acts. Last year, he asked the city to come together to help low-income families who need assistance getting diapers.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

The 23-year-old NBA star was one of the stars of the tournament for Team USA.