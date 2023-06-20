St. Louis sewer district proposes rate hike. Share your input at these public meetings

A series of public meetings beginning Tuesday will allow St. Louis-area residents to hear more about the proposed rate increases and give feedback.

ST. LOUIS — As the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District Rate Commission considers a rate hike for wastewater and stormwater services, St. Louis and St. Louis County residents are invited to share feedback at a series of public hearings this summer.

According to the commission, the rate proposal was submitted in March for the fiscal year 2025 through 2028. The proposal includes using wastewater rate increases and $750 million in voter-approved debt funding to complete nearly $1.65 billion's worth of construction and related work.

If voters approve the use of debt at a future election, the average single-family residential household's monthly bill will go from the current $57.04 to $65.66 in 2025, $70.60 in 2026 and $75.23 in 2027, the commission said. If the ballot measure is not approved, the bill will go to $104.34 in 2025, $83.50 in 2026 and $87.72 in 2027.

The proposal also included using real estate taxes and fees to raise nearly $700 million for stormwater projects to address the area's flooding and erosion issues. A new residential stormwater property tax of $0.075 per $100 of assessed value and a $1.05 fee per 1,000 square feet of impervious area on non-residential property would be submitted to voters for approval.

The first set of public hearings is scheduled for the following times:

7 p.m. June 21 at Creve Coeur City Hall, 300 North New Balls Road.

6 p.m. June 22 at Brentwood City Hall, 2348 South Brentwood Blvd.

7 p.m. June 26 at Bridgeton City Hall, 12355 Natural Bridge Road.

5:30 p.m. June 27 at MSD Headquarters, 2350 Market St.

7 p.m. June 28 at Kirkwood City Hall's Council Chambers, 139 South Kirkwood Road.

7 p.m. June 29 at Chesterfield City Hall's Council Chambers, 690 Chesterfield Parkway W.

Up to eight additional hearings are being planned for late July. The dates have yet to be announced. A final hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at MSD Headquarters.

Those who would like to attend but do not have means of transportation to a hearing can request van service at 314-335-2028. A 24-hour notice is required, and a limited number of spots are available.

Those unable to attend a public hearing can also share their input with the rate commission by leaving a message at 314-335-2028, emailing ratecommission@ahcconsulting.com or messaging @RateCommission on Twitter.