Missing north St. Louis County teen found safe

Police said the teen was found safe Friday morning.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have canceled an endangered missing person advisory after a 13-year-old Black Jack girl was found safe Friday morning.

Police previously asked for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing since Thursday evening.

Police said the teen left her residence at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Black Jack on foot. She had not been seen or heard from since.