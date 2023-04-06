St. Charles County police search for missing woman

Annette Sarandos, 59, was last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday near Shirley Ridge Drive.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a missing and endangered person alert for 59-year-old Annette Rogers.

Rogers was last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Shirley Ridge Drive in St. Charles, according to the police department. She is 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is possibly disoriented, barefoot and might be wearing a purple jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Rogers' whereabouts was asked to contact the police department at 636-949-3000 or call 911.