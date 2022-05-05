Join the More Than Pink Walk at Tower Grove Park

On Saturday, June 11, you’re invited to walk for the people who are affected by breast cancer but cannot walk themselves.

ST. LOUIS — The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is back and has a new location this summer.

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Tower Grove Park. During the week before the walk, participants are encouraged to participate in “Power of One Week,” which is a list of suggested activities to celebrate the fight.

Registration is open now, and participants can join as an individual or form a team. Money raised through registration and fundraising goes to breast cancer research and patient care. The fundraising goal this year is $300,000.