Join the More Than Pink Walk at Tower Grove Park

Credit: More Than Pink Walk

ST. LOUIS — The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is back and has a new location this summer.

On Saturday, June 11, you’re invited to walk for the people who are affected by breast cancer but cannot walk themselves.

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Tower Grove Park. During the week before the walk, participants are encouraged to participate in “Power of One Week,” which is a list of suggested activities to celebrate the fight.

Registration is open now, and participants can join as an individual or form a team. Money raised through registration and fundraising goes to breast cancer research and patient care. The fundraising goal this year is $300,000.

5 On Your Side has been a proud sponsor of the walk for more than 20 years.

