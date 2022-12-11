Motorcycling Santa joins Angels' Arms holiday party for foster families in St. Louis area

Local nonprofit organization helps foster children right here in St. Louis!

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Angels' Arms held a holiday party Sunday at the Kirkwood Community Center where foster families and staff gathered for a good cause.

The organization helps more than 750 children in the Angels' Arms family. To donate to a good cause, click here.

The nonprofit's mission is to engage local communities and provide homes, resources and experiences. They also strive to keep siblings together.

Jen Wallner, board member of Angels' Arms, said dozens of riders who are a part of the Harley Owners Group rode their Harleys up to the front of the center to surprise the foster kids.

There was also a fire truck and police escort, along with Santa Claus on his Harley, she said.

To get involved and volunteer, click here.